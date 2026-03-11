Russia lures recruits from Africa to feed its Ukraine war machine

The Kremlin expected a quick win when it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, but it has found itself mired in a war that has left 325,000 of its troops dead and 900,000 wounded or missing, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington think tank. Russia has suffered 242 dead and wounded for each square mile of Ukrainian territory it has gained, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a nonpartisan Washington think tank that studies military operations worldwide.