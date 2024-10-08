Russia pays criminals to sow ‘mayhem’ in Europe, warns UK spy chief
SummaryHead of U.K.’s MI5 warns that Russia and Iran are hiring low-level criminals to undertake sabotage missions and attacks on dissidents in Europe.
LONDON—The Kremlin’s spy services are on a “sustained mission to generate mayhem" on Europe’s streets, the head of the U.K. domestic spy agency warned Tuesday, saying that the number of investigations into state-orchestrated threats his agency is handling has jumped by nearly half in the past year.