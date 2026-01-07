Russia has sent a submarine and other naval assets to escort an empty, rusting oil tanker that has become a new flashpoint in U.S.-Russia relations, according to a U.S. official.
Russia sends submarine to escort tanker the US tried to seize off Venezuela
SummaryThe move raises the stakes over the Trump administration’s attempt to seize the Bella 1, which officials say is part of fleet transporting illicit oil.
