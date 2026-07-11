The war in Ukraine is shifting against Putin but he isn’t giving in

For four years, Russia has bet on outlasting Ukraine in a war of attrition. Now, as Kyiv’s drones inflict growing damage on both Russia’s army and oil industry, Moscow is finding out that time isn’t necessarily on its side.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion force is making ever-smaller gains at the front line, its losses exceed recruitment, and it is struggling to adapt to a Ukrainian drone campaign pounding its supply routes to its forward positions.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s stretched army hasn’t buckled as Russia hoped and is even pushing back the invaders in places with small counterattacks. Its increasingly capable armada of drones is causing a fuel crisis in Russian-occupied Crimea and pummeling refineries deep inside Russia.
The war is at a turning point—but where to isn’t clear yet. Russia, on the back foot for the first time since late 2022, might still find ways to respond to Ukraine’s current advantage in the drone war. Ukraine still has major vulnerabilities, including its lack of Patriot interceptors against the Russian ballistic missiles hitting Kyiv and other cities.