Russian Bitcoin exchange co-founder to be freed by the US after American’s release
SummaryAlexander Vinnik operated BTC-e, which U.S. authorities say was a key platform for cybercriminals.
The Russian co-founder of a popular bitcoin exchange will be released from U.S. custody Wednesday, a day after a deal between Washington and Moscow freed American Marc Fogel, a U.S. official said.
