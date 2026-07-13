Russian Cyberattacks Stretching Back 15 Years Prompt European Sanctions

European authorities sanctioned Russian intelligence units and hackers on Monday, accusing them of a 15-year campaign targeting governments and critical infrastructure across the continent.
The European Union and the U.K. said the sanctions would target Russian military intelligence officers, hackers and private companies that support the Kremlin’s cyberattacks. The authorities highlighted the role of the 16th Center of Russia’s Federal Security Service, one of Russia’s main cyber intelligence divisions, saying it was behind a failed attack on Poland’s power grid and many other disruptive operations.
“The Russian state is sinking to new lows in its attempts to undermine European security,” said U.K. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.
The sanctions hit as members of the “coalition of the willing”—a group of mainly European nations that are backing Ukraine—is set to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris on Monday evening.