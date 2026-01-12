Russian flags proliferate over shadow fleet of oil tankers
Costas Paris , Joe Wallace , Benoit Faucon , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 12 Jan 2026, 07:17 am IST
Summary
The seizures of sanctioned vessels have created a new flashpoint between the U.S. and Russia at sea.
With five oil tankers seized—and more U.S. military action promised—the world’s fleet of so-called shadow tankers that ferry sanctioned crude are quickly hoisting a new flag: the Russian tricolor.
