Russian flags proliferate over shadow fleet of oil tankers

The crew painted the Russian flag on the side of the ship while it was being chased, and it was registered as the Marinera in the Russian ship registry. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, however, said the vessel was “deemed stateless after flying a false flag." The U.S. sanctioned the ship in 2024, alleging that it had carried oil for Hezbollah. Before it switched allegiance to Russia, Bella 1 purported to sail under the colors of Guyana, where officials have warned that ships are using its flag fraudulently.