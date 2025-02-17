Russia’s advance in Ukraine is slowing. Here’s what’s happening and why.
James Marson , Andrew Barnett , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 17 Feb 2025, 07:03 AM IST
SummaryA look at where Russia has gained momentum on the battlefield, but how it could struggle to sustain it.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Russian army’s advance in Ukraine is slowing, just as President Trump is pressing for talks.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less