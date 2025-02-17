Russia’s advance in Ukraine is slowing. Here’s what’s happening and why.

So far, the Russians are still nibbling forward. They have taken the small cities of Kurakhove and Selydove, both with prewar populations of around 20,000, and swept around the south and west of the city of Pokrovsk, a key target in the east. They are also pressing in other cities, such as the high point of Chasiv Yar, and, reinforced by North Korean shock troops, battling to take back territory in their own Kursk region occupied by Ukraine since last summer.