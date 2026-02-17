Russia’s economy has entered the death zone

Over the past four years the Russian economy has bifurcated into two distinct metabolic systems. The first comprises military and military-adjacent industries: the vital organs that receive priority blood flow. These sectors are growing, hiring and investing. They get first access to labour, capital and imports. The second system contains everything else: private enterprise, small businesses, consumer industries. These are the extremities left in the cold. Russia’s overall manufacturing sector has expanded by a hefty 18.3% over the past three years. But every bit of that growth—and more—has come from the military sector. Defence-connected manufacturing expanded enough on its own to give a 20% boost to the headline numbers, meaning civilian industry has shrunk in the same period.