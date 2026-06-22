Russia’s war economy has problems—but is not about to crash

Elsewhere, the picture is mixed. Consumer confidence has slipped, according to a measure tracked by the Levada Centre, an independent pollster. But that was from close to an all-time high (see chart 2). Jobs may be a little harder to come by than a year or two ago, yet unemployment remains close to a record low of around 2%. Russia is finding it harder to export fossil fuels, the lifeblood of its economy, as Ukraine ramps up attacks on its energy infrastructure, even as oil prices have crashed from the highs they hit during the Iran war. Even so, overall goods exports in April (the latest available official figures) were slightly higher than in the previous year.