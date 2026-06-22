Russia’s war economy has problems—but is not about to crash

IS THIS IT, finally? After four years of sanctions-busting growth, a growing chorus of think-tank economists is calling time on Russia’s war economy. A new report published by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy argues that Russia now faces “structural exhaustion”. Charles Hecker of the Royal United Services Institute reckons that “Russia is probably already in recession”. Nigel Gould-Davies of the International Institute for Strategic Studies, one more, talks of “the coming crisis in Russia’s political economy”. Even Russian official figures point to GDP shrinking by 0.2% in the first quarter, year on year.
Since invading Ukraine in early 2022 Vladimir Putin’s Russia has thumbed its nose at those who have repeatedly predicted economic doom, defying Western sanctions by reorienting trade towards countries like China and India, and spending its ample fiscal reserves on the armed forces, infrastructure and social benefits. Between 2022 and 2025 Russia’s GDP per person, adjusting for inflation, rose by 12%—not impressive by the standards of other emerging markets like China or India, and flattered by defence production that does not benefit households, but not bad when compared with the dire predictions. Despite fresh strains, the country’s war economy is not about to collapse.