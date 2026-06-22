Russia’s war economy has problems—but is not about to crash

Since invading Ukraine in early 2022 Vladimir Putin’s Russia has thumbed its nose at those who have repeatedly predicted economic doom, defying Western sanctions by reorienting trade towards countries like China and India, and spending its ample fiscal reserves on the armed forces, infrastructure and social benefits. Between 2022 and 2025 Russia’s GDP per person, adjusting for inflation, rose by 12%—not impressive by the standards of other emerging markets like China or India, and flattered by defence production that does not benefit households, but not bad when compared with the dire predictions. Despite fresh strains, the country’s war economy is not about to collapse.