Russia’s withering economy is a tricky place to do deals—even for Trump
Georgi Kantchev , Joe Wallace , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 25 Feb 2025, 06:52 PM IST
- The country abounds in oil and mineral wealth, but in many cases it is hard to reach and the threat of intervention from the Kremlin casts a long shadow.
President Trump has said he wants to see major economic deals with Moscow and is in advanced talks to put some together. But how viable a partner is Vladimir Putin’s Russia, its economy weakened by years of Western sanctions, its population falling and the prospect of aggressive state intervention rarely far away?
