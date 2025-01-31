Rwanda does a Putin in Congo

Rwanda’s malign behaviour in Congo is not new. M23 first seized Goma in 2012. But donors swiftly pressed Mr Kagame’s regime to pull the gunmen back, and a UN peacekeeping force all but crushed the group. Now the UN is weaker in Congo. Outside powers are distracted, and Rwanda has more patrons than it did in 2012, such as China, Qatar and Turkey. Under Joe Biden, American diplomats warned Mr Kagame against adventurism, keeping him partially in check. No one knows what Mr Trump’s policy is, but it probably does not involve an articulation of why “might makes right" is a recipe for misery.