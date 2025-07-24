Sam Altman is a visionary with a trustworthiness problem

Underpinning both these episodes, and running through both books, is the ideological struggle between those who favour speed over safety when rolling out generative AI. OpenAI has suffered heavily from an internecine rift between “doomers" and “boomers". Many of the doomers are part of the effective-altruism (EA) movement, a philanthropic philosophy aimed at finding the most potent way to help others, which took a keen interest in the possibly catastrophic risks of AI. The boomers, or “effective accelerationists", are more concerned that if America does not win the AI race, China will. In reality, as Ms Hao points out, they are two sides of the same coin. Each is striving to push the boundaries of machine superintelligence as far as is safe or possible—even if one warns of “fire and brimstone" and the other offers “visions of heaven".