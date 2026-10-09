Sam Altman is no Oppenheimer

Some compare the development of AI to the development of the first atomic bomb by the Manhattan Project. But the single most crucial fact of both undertakings makes them polar opposites.
The U.S. government initiated and oversaw the entire enterprise that unleashed the atom and made the bomb. After its use, the federal government controlled nuclear technology in the U.S. and attempted to stop or slow its nonpeaceful use in the world. The government understood the exact nature of the science and technology in which it was involved.