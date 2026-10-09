Sam Altman is no Oppenheimer

There were scientists in the Manhattan Project who feared what a journalist later called the doomsday hypothesis. But it was a few, not a majority, and their fears were overridden by an originally concerned J. Robert Oppenheimer, the project’s director, after consulting with other scientists and reviewing their calculations. The larger context: The U.S. government was trying to end World War II without invading Japan, which could have meant millions of casualties. So time was of the essence.