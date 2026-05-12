WASHINGTON—OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s personal investments are coming under intensifying scrutiny from Republicans as the company heads for an initial public offering, with the House Oversight committee launching a probe into potential conflicts of interest and several GOP attorneys general calling for a Securities and Exchange Commission review.
Sam Altman’s business dealings under GOP scrutiny ahead of OpenAI’s IPO
SummaryThe Republican-led House Oversight Committee says it is investigating, and six GOP state attorneys general are calling for SEC review after a WSJ article.
WASHINGTON—OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s personal investments are coming under intensifying scrutiny from Republicans as the company heads for an initial public offering, with the House Oversight committee launching a probe into potential conflicts of interest and several GOP attorneys general calling for a Securities and Exchange Commission review.
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