Sam Altman’s business dealings under GOP scrutiny ahead of OpenAI’s IPO

“Altman’s troubling conduct thus far pales in comparison to the harm that would result if he were permitted to continue this pattern after OpenAI goes public,” reads a copy of the letter viewed by the Journal. The attorneys general ask for close review of documents submitted ahead of the public listing, including the S-1, an initial registration document companies file when they go public detailing their finances and conflicts of interest. “The consequences of any self-dealing by Altman could be borne by our state pensions and individual investors, creating enormous financial risk.”