Sam’s Club is beating Costco at its own game—in China

The scene would be familiar to anyone who has visited a Costco in a well-off American suburb. Children sit in wide shopping carts, pushed by parents wandering through the high-ceilinged aisles in search of deals on eggs, bread and rib-eye steak. Customers line up for samples of crackers and cakes.

But this isn’t America—it is one of China’s biggest cities. And the warehouse-club company bringing in affluent shoppers isn’t Costco. It is Walmart-owned Sam’s Club.

A perennial No. 2 in the U.S., Sam’s Club has found a way to beat Costco: Do it in China.

Sam’s Club has about 60 stores in China and counting, up from 39 three years ago, as well as a fast-growing e-commerce business. The biggest stores each generate more than $500 million in sales annually, according to Walmart. By contrast, Costco opened its first store in China in 2019 and now has seven locations.