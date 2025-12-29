Sam’s Club is beating Costco at its own game—in China

The scene would be familiar to anyone who has visited a Costco in a well-off American suburb. Children sit in wide shopping carts, pushed by parents wandering through the high-ceilinged aisles in search of deals on eggs, bread and rib-eye steak. Customers line up for samples of crackers and cakes.
But this isn’t America—it is one of China’s biggest cities. And the warehouse-club company bringing in affluent shoppers isn’t Costco. It is Walmart-owned Sam’s Club.
A perennial No. 2 in the U.S., Sam’s Club has found a way to beat Costco: Do it in China.
Sam’s Club has about 60 stores in China and counting, up from 39 three years ago, as well as a fast-growing e-commerce business. The biggest stores each generate more than $500 million in sales annually, according to Walmart. By contrast, Costco opened its first store in China in 2019 and now has seven locations.
The world’s second-largest economy offered Sam’s Club a chance for a do-over. In the U.S., Sam’s Club had long struggled to break away from Walmart’s budget reputation, making it difficult to reach coveted upscale shoppers. In China, with a clean slate and a growing affluent class, Sam’s Club, following Costco’s formula, carved out a niche as a premium chain offering high-quality items hard to find elsewhere.
The target Chinese customer was known internally as “the BMW member,” said Andrew Miles, who was president of Sam’s Club China from 2012 until early this year. That is code, he said, for a wealthy 35- to 45-year-old mom who might ferry her children to the store in a luxury car.
Miles said that when he arrived in China, “We thought, let’s take the white space that Costco would take if they were here.”
Costco’s chief financial officer, Gary Millerchip, said Costco leads Sam’s Club regionwide in Asia with 78 stores, including 37 in Japan.
In China, Walmart is a rare U.S. company that is thriving.
Chinese consumers have become choosier with their spending as a property-market boom has turned to bust. But the country still has millions of well-to-do shoppers who can afford to splurge on, say, a $6 package of Sam’s Club-exclusive Oreos, with thinner cookies and more cream.
Walmart doesn’t disclose Sam’s Club revenue or member numbers in China, but Walmart’s overall sales in China jumped nearly 22% to $6.1 billion in the August-October quarter compared with the same period a year earlier. That makes China Walmart’s fastest-growing international market.
Shoppers at Sam’s Club China pay the equivalent of $37 a year for a basic membership or $97 for a premium membership, which comes with perks such as a 2% rebate on purchases.
Gao Lulu, a 34-year-old accountant in Shanghai, has been a Sam’s Club member for about three years and usually shops there once or twice a month. On a recent weekday, Gao, her husband, daughter and niece left with a cart full of snacks, including melon milk drinks and a Swiss roll cake.
“There are some things here that you can’t buy at other supermarkets,” Gao said. “The price is pretty good.”
Cramped apartments
Walmart opened the first Sam’s Club in Shenzhen, a boomtown bordering Hong Kong, in 1996. At the time, some retail executives in China dismissed the warehouse model, figuring it wasn’t suited to Chinese city-dwellers who lived in cramped apartments and got around by bicycle.
When Miles took over at Sam’s Club China in 2012, it had just eight locations and Walmart was focusing on its over 300 Chinese stores, which are similar to U.S. supercenters.
Miles, a longtime retail executive from the U.K., flew to Walmart headquarters in Bentonville, Ark., in his first months on the job. Looking at data on China’s middle-income and upper-income households, Miles and other executives saw a green line shooting upward. There was “this wave of people coming our way,” he said.
Miles said he also studied Costco and its history. The conclusion: China’s upscale consumer represented the biggest opportunity.
More Chinese were traveling the world and encountering international foods, so Sam’s Club sought to create a “treasure hunt” for the upscale shopper. It ratcheted up the membership fee to stress exclusivity.
Sam’s Club’s Chinese buyers, who had been used to sourcing basic U.S. brands and inexpensive local products, were retrained to look for unique goods imported from around the world, as well as premium versions of Chinese favorites such as dates and dried mushrooms, said Miles. The store then offered them in bulk at competitive prices.
“What Sam’s Club in China did well was strictly prioritize the premium consumer” consistently over time, said Jordan Berke, founder of digital-retail consulting firm Tomorrow and former head of e-commerce for Walmart China. In the U.S. in decades past, he said, Sam’s Club often shifted focus between small-business owners as the primary customer and individual shoppers.
Miles was a “master of using the threat of Costco coming to motivate us,” Berke said.
Miles decorated the office with pictures of penguins jumping off icebergs and gave out “penguin awards” to people who tried ideas that didn’t work and kept trying.
The strategy of unique products has sunk in so deeply that it led to a social-media dust-up earlier this year. Some Chinese customers complained online that Sam’s Club was selling products they could buy elsewhere, such as Orion’s Choco Pie. State media covered the controversy and Walmart said it would reflect the customers’ opinions in its product lineup.
Delivery in 15 minutes
The other pillar of Sam’s Club’s strategy in China is e-commerce. Miles’s tenure coincided with the rise of WeChat, which Chinese people use for everything from text messaging to payments to online shopping. In 2017, Sam’s Club launched a digital membership card and mini-app inside WeChat that funneled users to a separate Sam’s Club app.
“Sam’s Club was losing the war on convenience. That’s where WeChat came in,” said Ted Hopkins, former head of product for Walmart China and founder of brand consultant firm KulturShift.
These days, about half of revenue comes from online shopping, compared with only around 4% seven years ago. Members can get one-hour delivery for the most popular items, and next-day delivery for more, as well as home delivery in cities where there isn’t a warehouse club.
Each Sam’s Club store doubles as a “mother club” with several warehouses around it that are closed to the public and serve as fulfillment centers. Delivery drivers zip around on scooters wearing purple shirts and helmets. The average delivery speed is less than 40 minutes and some customers get their orders in 15 to 20 minutes, Walmart says.
Some of the lessons from Sam’s Club China are spreading globally. A Walmart subsidiary in India learned from the Sam’s Club delivery service, while Sam’s Club Mexico is also looking upscale, said current and former Walmart executives.
When John Furner—who was recently tapped as Walmart’s next chief executive—took over Sam’s Club U.S. in 2017 after running merchandising for Walmart’s China operations, one of the first things he did was close 63 locations, in part to focus on stores with a greater percentage of higher-income households, said a person familiar with the situation. U.S. executives also visited China to learn from Sam’s Club’s hub-and-spoke model for delivery. Sam’s Club U.S. has reported steady quarterly sales growth for over five years.
Miles left Walmart early this year and the company recently hired Liu Peng, a former executive at Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba, to run Sam’s Club China. His challenge will be to keep the warehouse model and premium lineup while staying ahead of competitors in China’s deflationary economy.
Chen Chi, a 29-year-old entrepreneur who mostly shops at Sam’s Club for food and baby products, said the prices were still right.
“We’ve compared them with many platforms,” said Chen. “Even other small vegetable markets in Shanghai aren’t as cheap as Sam’s Club.”
Zhao Yueling contributed to this article.
