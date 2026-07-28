Saudi Arabia said Monday it had intercepted a “number of drones” that Iran-backed militias in Iraq had launched at the kingdom’s oil facilities.
Saudi Arabia blames Iran-backed militias for attack on oil facilities
SummaryYemen’s Houthis also claim to have hit the kingdom’s energy infrastructure.
Saudi Arabia said Monday it had intercepted a “number of drones” that Iran-backed militias in Iraq had launched at the kingdom’s oil facilities.
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