Saudi Arabia blames Iran-backed militias for attack on oil facilities

Saudi Arabia said Monday it had intercepted a “number of drones” that Iran-backed militias in Iraq had launched at the kingdom’s oil facilities.
Saudi Arabia said Monday it had intercepted a “number of drones” that Iran-backed militias in Iraq had launched at the kingdom’s oil facilities.
Riyadh demanded in a statement that Iraq “takes all necessary measures to ensure the prevention of the use of its territory as a launching point” for attacks.
Riyadh demanded in a statement that Iraq “takes all necessary measures to ensure the prevention of the use of its territory as a launching point” for attacks.
Iraqi militias haven’t claimed responsibility for the attacks, and another pro-Iran militant group, Yemen’s Houthis, said it had attacked Saudi oil facilities, making it unclear Monday who was responsible for the drone strikes.
Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered security authorities to investigate and said his country wouldn’t allow its territory to be used as a corridor or launchpad for any attack against friendly countries.
Pro-Tehran Iraqi militias have conducted repeated drone attacks against Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf states since the U.S. and Israel jointly launched a war against Iran in February, drawing in some of the world’s largest oil producers. The militias operate independently of the Iraqi government and are often at odds with the central authorities.