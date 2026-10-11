Saudi Arabia is increasingly under siege

It is unclear why the Saudis were unable to intercept the missiles. They have advanced air-defence systems, including American-made THAAD and Patriot batteries. Like many other countries in the region, however, they are concerned about dwindling supplies of interceptors after almost eight months of war. The Houthis have also started to employ multi-layered attacks, using a mix of drones and missiles to overwhelm defenders. It did not help that the Saudis recently disabled the mobile-phone alerts that warn of incoming fire, apparently because too many locals found them disruptive (they were reinstated after the airport attack).