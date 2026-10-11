SINCE 2014, when Yemen tipped into civil war, the country has become one of the most desperate places on earth. GDP per person has fallen by 58%. Most families cannot survive without foreign aid. More than 2m children under five are malnourished. Yet the Houthis, the Iran-backed rebels who are one side of the conflict, fight on. They care little about governing and extort enough money from areas they control to keep their war machine humming.
Saudi Arabia is increasingly under siege
SummaryFor weeks the Houthis have escalated attacks on Saudi infrastructure. Strikes on Riyadh’s airport have halted flights to the Saudi capital.
SINCE 2014, when Yemen tipped into civil war, the country has become one of the most desperate places on earth. GDP per person has fallen by 58%. Most families cannot survive without foreign aid. More than 2m children under five are malnourished. Yet the Houthis, the Iran-backed rebels who are one side of the conflict, fight on. They care little about governing and extort enough money from areas they control to keep their war machine humming.
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