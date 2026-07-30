Saudi Arabia is locked in a dangerous stand-off with the Houthis

Yemen’s anti-Houthi forces are more united than at the start of the year, when they were split into rival factions backed by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Yet it is not clear they can put up a serious fight. So far Saudi Arabia has bombed several Houthi positions, including Hodeidah on July 24th. But the kingdom may be reluctant to reprise the massive air raids that it led during the 2010s—not least because the Houthis’ drones and missiles give them new ways to retaliate. And any campaign would have to be done without the UAE, whose forces left Yemen in January at the Saudis’ behest.