Saudi Arabia is locked in a dangerous stand-off with the Houthis

ABDUL-MALIK AL-HOUTHI does not mince his words. On July 16th the leader of the Houthis, a Shia militia that controls most of north-west Yemen, vowed a ruthless campaign against Saudi Arabia, his long-time foe. “The equation will be airports for airports, ports for ports, a blockade for a blockade,” he said in a broadcast. The Houthis quickly made good on the threat. Over the past couple of weeks the group has hit Saudi-linked tankers in the Red Sea and oil facilities in Jizan and Yanbu on the kingdom’s west coast. Shipping through the Bab al-Mandab strait, at the mouth of the sea, has fallen to its lowest level in months.