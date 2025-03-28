Saudi Arabia is the Middle East’s diplomatic capital
Karen Elliott House ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 4 min read 28 Mar 2025, 08:49 AM IST
SummaryWith Trump back in the White House, the crown prince has new opportunities and faces new pressures.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman prides himself on strong relations with President Trump, but Mr. Trump’s second term is posing serious dilemmas for the young Saudi leader, known as MBS.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less