Saudi Arabia is the Middle East’s diplomatic capital

If these external problems aren’t enough, the crown prince faces falling oil prices, rising budget deficits and tepid foreign direct investment at home. This constellation of chaos puts at risk his costly new developments—and the oil wealth that has funded them. Saudi security officials express fear that Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear program, even if successful, likely would bring retaliation on Saudi Arabia, not on nuclear-armed Israel. While Israel has already destroyed Iran’s air defenses, Tehran still possesses plenty of missiles to fire at the kingdom. In 2019, Iran’s strike on Saudi oil processing facilities at Abqaiq briefly knocked out 50% of Saudi oil exports. The memories of that—and the shocking failure of the first Trump administration to retaliate—remain raw. Distrust of the U.S. has led the crown prince to hedge his big-power bets.