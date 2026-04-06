Saudi Arabia’s grand vision slams into financial reality—and the Iran war

Hundreds of Iranian drones and ballistic missiles launched at Saudi Arabia have hurt its image as a safe place for investors and visitors, even though most were intercepted. Major events have been canceled, including an F1 race, a capital markets forum and a flag football event featuring Tom Brady. Virgin Atlantic discontinued daily service to Riyadh, which it launched only a year ago. On Thursday, major U.S. companies operating in Riyadh told their staff to work from home for the next few days and some large office towers and business parks, including the King Abdullah Financial District, temporarily closed following Iranian threats against U.S. firms.