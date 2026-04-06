Vast development sites around Riyadh trumpet images of a shiny new future for Saudi Arabia—part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s grandiose Vision 2030 agenda to turn the petrostate into an international hub of trade, technology and culture.
Saudi Arabia’s grand vision slams into financial reality—and the Iran war
SummaryThe crown prince’s futuristic agenda was plagued by budget shortfalls and impractical designs. War plunged it deeper into jeopardy.
Vast development sites around Riyadh trumpet images of a shiny new future for Saudi Arabia—part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s grandiose Vision 2030 agenda to turn the petrostate into an international hub of trade, technology and culture.
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