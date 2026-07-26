DUBAI—Saudi Arabia’s vast oil exports increasingly depend on one last narrow exit.
Saudi Arabia’s vast oil supplies now increasingly depend on a single exit
SummaryHouthi attacks in the Red Sea and closure of the Strait of Hormuz mean the kingdom is relying more heavily on the Suez Canal.
DUBAI—Saudi Arabia’s vast oil exports increasingly depend on one last narrow exit.
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