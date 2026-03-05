Saudi Arabia is starting to shift crude exports to its Red Sea hub at Yanbu as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz constrain Gulf shipments.
Saudi Arabia starts to shift crude exports to Red Sea as Hormuz disruption mounts
SummaryAbout 10 million barrels of crude were loaded from the Red Sea’s Al-Muajjiz terminal in the first four days of March, implying a daily pace of roughly 2.5 million barrels, according to Kpler.
