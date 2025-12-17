Saudi Arabia wants to host the world’s cheapest data centres

In November Humain secured the most cutting-edge chips. A visit to America by MBS—also the chair of Humain, and whose face sits at the top of its website—included a chummy meeting with Donald Trump, which unlocked a licence to import 35,000 top-flight chips from Nvidia, costing around $1bn. That is not enough to fill more than a single data centre for the types of big AI companies Humain wants to provide services to, but it represents a stark reversal on earlier American attempts to keep the most valuable AI computing hardware available only to the country’s closest allies. Shortly before, AirTrunk, a data-centre builder, had signed a $3bn deal with Humain to build a data-centre campus in the country.