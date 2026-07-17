Saudi Arabia was in the midst of transformation. Then came the Iran war.

The conflict will also likely accelerate Saudi Arabia’s push into renewable energy, including nuclear, solar and wind. Although Saudi Arabia is well-known as one of the world’s largest oil producers, it is less known that the kingdom is making some of the largest investments globally in renewables, including green hydrogen that they hope will one day power their own electricity grid and be exported to markets in Europe and Asia. That transition is still a long way off, but war, as unwelcome and unnerving as it is, may actually hasten its arrival.