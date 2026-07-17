Saudi Arabia was in the midst of transformation. Then came the Iran war.

Michael Ratney was the ambassador to Saudi Arabia from 2023 to early 2025.
In my time as U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia, I would often find myself exploring Riyadh, marveling at the stunning changes since I first visited the kingdom in 2011.
What was striking was less the physical metamorphosis, though there was plenty of that—high rises and amusement parks, cinemas and sporting venues and unfortunately, lots more traffic—and much more the sheer optimism and ambition of Saudi society.
On that first visit, now 15 years ago, I couldn’t have attended a concert by the Backstreet Boys, or a Formula One race. I wouldn’t have seen modern art exhibitions or WWE wrestling or heavyweight boxing. I wouldn’t have seen Saudi women working nearly everywhere, and, yes, driving.