Saudi Arabia was in the midst of transformation. Then came the Iran war.

Michael Ratney was the ambassador to Saudi Arabia from 2023 to early 2025.
Michael Ratney was the ambassador to Saudi Arabia from 2023 to early 2025.
In my time as U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia, I would often find myself exploring Riyadh, marveling at the stunning changes since I first visited the kingdom in 2011.
In my time as U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia, I would often find myself exploring Riyadh, marveling at the stunning changes since I first visited the kingdom in 2011.
What was striking was less the physical metamorphosis, though there was plenty of that—high rises and amusement parks, cinemas and sporting venues and unfortunately, lots more traffic—and much more the sheer optimism and ambition of Saudi society.
On that first visit, now 15 years ago, I couldn’t have attended a concert by the Backstreet Boys, or a Formula One race. I wouldn’t have seen modern art exhibitions or WWE wrestling or heavyweight boxing. I wouldn’t have seen Saudi women working nearly everywhere, and, yes, driving.
And I wouldn’t have seen many foreign tourists, some of whom may have come to the kingdom half-expecting to confirm their worst stereotypes of Saudi Arabia as a land of reactionary clerics, and instead found a very different country.
This cultural transformation did not come about by accident. It was the product of a massive investment, both social and economic, that initially grew alongside a period of relative calm in the Middle East. Saudi Vision 2030, the Crown Prince’s road map for development and prosperity, is only a beginning phase of the country’s planned evolution.
But the Iran war launched in February threatens to upend it, especially as highly flawed peace deals take hold and then collapse.
It’s not just that Saudi Arabia’s reputation as a safe place to visit and do business has taken a hit. Or that its oil exports remain threatened by Iran’s ability to close the Strait of Hormuz and effectively take the economies of the Gulf and even the world hostage.
It’s that Saudi Arabia has spent hundreds of billions of dollars on its expansion into green energy, manufacturing, artificial intelligence and service industries, including tourism and hospitality, in anticipation of a post-fossil-fuel world.
And the infrastructure on which all the kingdom’s modernization depends—not just for oil and chemical production, but for water desalination, which the country needs for its survival—sits within Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, barely a hundred miles from Iran. Much of it is well within the range of even the most rudimentary Iranian rockets and drones.
That means in the immediate term, Riyadh will likely have to divert resources away from its domestic development and into bolstered air defenses, including in counterdrone technology.
It will also have to work quickly to reduce its reliance on strategic chokepoints in the region—and its dependence on fossil fuels both for its own use and for export. That will likely include efforts to build alternative transportation networks, including new pipelines and rail routes.
The conflict will also likely accelerate Saudi Arabia’s push into renewable energy, including nuclear, solar and wind. Although Saudi Arabia is well-known as one of the world’s largest oil producers, it is less known that the kingdom is making some of the largest investments globally in renewables, including green hydrogen that they hope will one day power their own electricity grid and be exported to markets in Europe and Asia. That transition is still a long way off, but war, as unwelcome and unnerving as it is, may actually hasten its arrival.
The Kingdom will also have to adapt its diplomatic efforts: Despite being deeply frustrated with the U.S., Riyadh can’t rupture the relationship with its principal security partner.
And it also can’t afford not to chart its own way forward with Iran, given America’s capricious approach to this conflict.
Make no mistake—Saudi leaders have long despised the Iranian regime and regarded it as the root of much of the region’s grief. In a perfect scenario, most Saudis would love to see the Islamic Republic vanquished and replaced with a government that threatens neither its own citizens nor its neighbors.
But Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has long recognized that the priority—transformation of the country—requires a stable region. This is why he restored diplomatic relations with Iran in 2023, pursued direct negotiations with the Houthis in Yemen, supported the nascent government of Ahmed al-Sharaa in Syria and has been vocally critical of Israeli military operations in Gaza, Lebanon and elsewhere.
And this is why Saudi Arabia never wanted this war.
Since the beginning, the kingdom has remained oddly lucky, at least in one narrow sense: The Iranians caused damage to critical energy infrastructure, and reduced total exports by about 15%, but Saudi Arabia has been able to maintain most of its prewar exports through its Red Sea port so far. Oil prices have fluctuated, but as of early July, the budgetary impact appears limited given the scale of Iranian attacks.
Still, the country has also been squeezed by pressures: Riyadh will have to continue to juggle its relationship with the U.S., which initiated the conflict with shifting goals and without assurances to protect the kingdom. It is navigating a tense period in its relationship with the U.A.E., with which in better times the kingdom could make common cause.
And it is contemplating an Iranian regime seemingly determined to maintain a nuclear enrichment program, a network of terrorist proxies, an arsenal of drones and ballistic missiles that have already been directed at Saudi territory, and, of course, management of the Strait of Hormuz, which Saudi Arabia fears may never again be free of Iranian control.
Navigating these currents in an unceasingly volatile region is crucial to re-establish the country’s reputation as a safe and stable place for tourists and investors, and for Saudi Arabia’s own citizens.
Michael Ratney, a senior advisor at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, served as a U.S. diplomat for over thirty years, including as ambassador to Saudi Arabia, the chargé d’affaires of the embassy in Israel, and special envoy for Syria.