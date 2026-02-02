Saudi media takes an anti-Israel turn
Summer Said , Dov Lieber , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 02 Feb 2026, 12:13 pm IST
The kingdom has come under fire for a shift in tone that has its roots in a regional rivalry with the U.A.E.
Saudi Arabia’s state-backed media has been taking an increasingly anti-Israel tone, a further indication of the diminishing prospects for diplomatic normalization between the two Middle East powers.
