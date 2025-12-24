Saudi society has changed drastically. Can the economy change, too?
The government’s push to reduce dependence on oil is creating other distortions Save
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Twenty years ago Buraidah was a showcase of Saudi Arabia’s problems. Religious police roamed the city’s streets, making sure that shops stayed closed for the five daily prayers, that women only left their homes accompanied by a male relative and that the sexes did not mingle anywhere. There were no cinemas or concerts; most restaurants catered only to men. Two decades of relatively low oil prices had called into question the assumption that Saudis could simply swan into well-paid government jobs. Dissatisfaction at the disintegrating social contract helped propel another Saudi export: Islamic fundamentalism. In 2005 a local militant cell battled the security forces for nearly 48 hours.