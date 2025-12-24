Saudi society has changed drastically. Can the economy change, too?

Moreover, Saudi Arabia has become a textbook example of crowding out. MBS’s giga-projects are sucking up capital, attention and construction materials. These were originally expected to gobble up $879bn by 2030, assuming they came in on budget (which is unlikely). That is impeding other projects that will probably make more difference to the economy in the long run. The opening of mines is being delayed not by the difficulty of obtaining the necessary permits—the usual constraint in the rest of the world—but by a shortage of the right digging equipment. As the economy has overheated, prices and rents have risen across the board.