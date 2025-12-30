Tensions between U.S. allies Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates deepened Tuesday, when the kingdom warned its Gulf rival against endangering its security and said it would take all necessary measures to counter any threat.
Saudi ultimatum deepens its rift with Gulf rival U.A.E.
SummaryTensions between the U.S. allies escalated in a dispute triggered by fighting in Yemen.
