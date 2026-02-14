Saudi youth couldn’t date openly a decade ago. Now Tinder is booming.
Omar Abdel-Baqui , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 14 Feb 2026, 10:54 am IST
Summary
Liberalization has opened the door to more casual relationships, but society is still catching up.
Swiping through Tinder in Saudi Arabia, a profile of a woman in her mid-20s includes photos of her manicured hands holding flowers, a matcha latte, a tennis court and some art. She reveals no photos of herself.
