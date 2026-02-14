Saudi youth couldn’t date openly a decade ago. Now Tinder is booming.

Women and gay users in the country feel the most stigma around dating, often obscuring their faces and leaving few identifying details on dating apps. Some post no photos of themselves at all. Instead there are pictures of cats, fast cars, landscapes or fancy meals. Saudis in gay relationships said they got away with public dates, as two people of the same sex hanging out raises few suspicions. They, too, are using dating apps, subtly hinting at their sexual orientation by including their preferred pronouns in their bios and opening up their profiles to be viewed by the same sex.