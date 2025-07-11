Saving a studio? This looks like a job for Superman!

Prerelease surveys indicate the new film will have a big opening weekend of more than $125 million domestically. But 2006’s “Superman Returns" and 2013’s “Man of Steel" had solid starts, only to leave many fans disappointed that the title character was too simple or too violent. Neither sparked the kind of enthusiasm for DC that the widely beloved “Iron Man" did when it kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008. The Disney-owned MCU became the highest grossing franchise in Hollywood history, earning $32 billion over 36 films.