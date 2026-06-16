Scammers are preying on America’s illegal immigrants

A careful observer can often spot a dupe: fraudsters promise results, real lawyers are not so naive. But AI is doing away with the distinction. With as little as a minute of genuine footage, scammers are making deepfakes. Ángel Leal, an immigration lawyer in Miami, found videos falsely depicting him handing papers to a tearful family waving an American flag and advising a handcuffed man in detention. Since March he has taken down more than 6,400 fake profiles using his name, with the help of some anti-piracy gurus. Getting content deleted isn’t always easy. Jared Jaskot, a Baltimore lawyer who represents teens eligible for green cards because they have been abused, asked TikTok to remove viral clone accounts that are sharing his content to scoop up clients. The platform responded that it found “no violation” of its “community guidelines”.