Scammers are preying on America’s illegal immigrants

In orange county, Florida, high-dollar fraud cases usually involve dubious crypto and real-estate deals or tax evasion. But in late April the sheriff announced something stranger. The state attorney-general’s office is accusing a man, his wife, and two others of running a fake immigration-law firm out of a boarded-up Orlando storefront. Operating as “Legacy Imigra”, they allegedly charged hundreds of immigrants—mostly Brazilians, in at least four states—for bogus services and filed fraudulent asylum applications on their behalf while holding their real documents ransom. The indictment claims the foursome swindled aspiring Americans out of more than $20m.