Seattle, tech boomtown, grapples with a future of fewer tech jobs

Amazon and Microsoft, along with Boeing, are the largest private employers in Washington state. Together, the two tech giants are estimated to employ nearly 40% of the Seattle area’s tech workforce. In comparison, Alphabet’s Google and Meta Platforms, two of the largest tech companies in the San Francisco Bay Area, account for nearly 15% of the region’s tech workforce. The Seattle area ranks second behind only San Francisco in the percentage of software developers and other tech workers employed in the industry, according to CBRE, a data point that captures how central tech is to the white-collar economy.