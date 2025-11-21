SEC enforcement actions plummet during Trump administration, research finds
The SEC only brought three enforcement actions in the second half of fiscal 2025, the lowest level ever recorded in a half-year period, researchers say.
Cases involving investment advisors and broker-dealers made up half of the enforcement actions the SEC took against public companies in fiscal 2025, the overwhelming majority of which were brought under the leadership of former Chairman Gary Gensler, according to a new report. Actions under current Chairman Paul Atkins have slowed to a trickle, analysts at New York University and Cornerstone Research have concluded.