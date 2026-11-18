The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Nvidia, whose star chief executive Jensen Huang recently resigned after revelations of two extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy and another with an employee, according to people familiar with the matter.
The civil investigation adds to the crisis facing Nvidia, whose shares have fallen more than 10% since Huang was ousted. The focus of the investigation couldn’t immediately be learned but includes whether the company’s disclosures misled investors, some of the people said,