The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Nvidia, whose star chief executive Jensen Huang recently resigned after revelations of two extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy and another with an employee, according to people familiar with the matter.
The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Nvidia, whose star chief executive Jensen Huang recently resigned after revelations of two extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy and another with an employee, according to people familiar with the matter.
The civil investigation adds to the crisis facing Nvidia, whose shares have fallen more than 10% since Huang was ousted. The focus of the investigation couldn’t immediately be learned but includes whether the company’s disclosures misled investors, some of the people said,
The civil investigation adds to the crisis facing Nvidia, whose shares have fallen more than 10% since Huang was ousted. The focus of the investigation couldn’t immediately be learned but includes whether the company’s disclosures misled investors, some of the people said,
Just weeks ago, Nvidia was a stock-market darling at the center of the booming artificial-intelligence trade and the most valuable company in the world. But now it has faced questions from investors about its disclosures related to Huang’s affairs and its sales of its chips in Asia.
Nvidia had denied earlier this year that Jensen Huang had an unusual or unexpected relationship with Alice Huang, then an executive at the Singapore-based data company Megaspeed who U.S. intelligence officials believe is working for China’s intelligence services.
Megaspeed was one of several companies using Nvidia chips to set up AI data centers in Southeast Asia and suspected of diverting some of the products to China. It had been under investigation by the Commerce Department since late 2024.
The Justice Department is now leading multiple investigations involving Alice Huang, The Wall Street Journal has reported.
Nvidia last year changed how it discloses international chip sales, eliminating a disclosure that showed its sales to Singapore, where Megaspeed was based.
Since the Huang relationship was disclosed, Nvidia’s business in Asia has been in the spotlight. Congress has called for investigations and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent this week openly questioned whether Nvidia knowingly sold powerful chips to China to lift its earnings.
“What was the culture at Nvidia and were they pressing these seemingly illicit sales to goose their revenues and their earnings?” Bessent said. “I think we need answers in the next 10 days from the board and from the outside counsel.”
“I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at Nvidia,” Huang said in a statement earlier Tuesday. “I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely.”
Write to Dave Michaels at dave.michaels@wsj.com, Anissa Gardizy at anissa.gardizy@wsj.com and Robbie Whelan at robbie.whelan@wsj.com