Iran, China and an array of middlemen have evaded U.S. sanctions for years by shipping oil on aging tankers with opaque records and transferring cargoes between ships at sea, all to avoid scrutiny and legal liability.
Secretive Shipments of Iranian Oil to China Are Under Threat by U.S.
SummaryIran, China and an array of middlemen have evaded U.S. sanctions for years by shipping oil on aging tankers with opaque records.
Iran, China and an array of middlemen have evaded U.S. sanctions for years by shipping oil on aging tankers with opaque records and transferring cargoes between ships at sea, all to avoid scrutiny and legal liability.
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