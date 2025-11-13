See how Donald Trump is creating his own police force
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) argues that “Operation Midway Blitz" in Chicago targets “criminal illegal aliens terrorising Americans". But testimony in Judge Sara Ellis’s courtroom in America’s third-largest city on November 5th suggests it is DHS’s own agents who are terrifying people. One after another, protesters said that officers had pointed guns at them and tear-gassed residential streets. Leslie Cortez of Cicero, a Chicago suburb, described filming immigration agents making arrests at a Home Depot. An officer aimed their weapon, she said, after a vehicle carrying detainees had already left. “I could see inside the barrel of the gun," she told the court.