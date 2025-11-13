See how Donald Trump is creating his own police force

When Donald Trump began his mass deportation campaign, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the agency that carries out deportations, had limited resources and its agents were used to focusing on finding criminals—not on racking up as many arrests as possible. The administration’s short-term solution has been to divert nearly 15,000 other federal officers—including Border Patrol and FBI agents—from their day jobs to help arrest immigrants in cities. Jason Houser, a former ICE chief of staff, calls this new behemoth “a Frankenstein task-force". But what began as a way to increase the pace of deportations has come to look like a national police force, answerable to the president, that is at least as focused on bullying the residents of Democrat-run cities as it is on deporting undocumented migrants.