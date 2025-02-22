See how Xi and Putin are ramping up joint military drills
Austin Ramzy , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 22 Feb 2025, 06:17 PM IST
SummaryChina and Russia, America’s top two global adversaries, are working together as never before, probing the defenses of the U.S. and its allies.
HONG KONG—The militaries of China and Russia, America’s top two global adversaries, are working together as never before in their long partnership, probing the defenses of the U.S. and its allies.
