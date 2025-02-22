See how Xi and Putin are ramping up joint military drills

HONG KONG—The militaries of China and Russia, America’s top two global adversaries, are working together as never before in their long partnership , probing the defenses of the U.S. and its allies.

The message to America from the growing partnership is that, if drawn into a military conflict, U.S. forces could find themselves confronting both countries.

Chinese-Russian joint patrols and military exercises have become more frequent and increasingly assertive, a review of recent activity shows—and the U.S. and its allies have been forced to respond more frequently as well, scrambling jet fighters and other assets to safeguard territory.

Beijing and Moscow have been displaying close cooperation near Japan, South Korea and the Philippines, nations that the U.S. has pledged to defend, and Taiwan, to which the U.S. sells weapons and provides training. Washington has maintained a policy of ambiguity as to whether it would defend Taiwan from a Chinese invasion.

Alongside growing military ties between Russia and U.S. foe North Korea, the prospect of battling multiple enemies compounds the challenge for the U.S. as it prepares and develops strategy for a potential conflict in Asia.

Close to Alaska

The point was made closer to home in July, when Russian and Chinese warplanes took off from a Russian air base and flew together past Alaska, prompting the U.S. and Canada to send jet fighters to intercept them. U.S. officials said it was the first time strategic bombers from Russia and China operated together near North America.

“The locations and assets involved in these exercises are becoming more expansive and aggressive," said Jacob Stokes, a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security, a Washington think tank. “It’s projecting military force at a scale sufficient to target other powerful states, which is a major shift."

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin made a display of their partnership in the hours after President Trump took office last month, publicizing a video chat in which they called each other “old friend" and pledged to deepen China-Russia cooperation.

“Make no mistake, this is an escalation," Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska said in July of the flight of Chinese and Russian bombers past his state. The patrol showed the state was “on the front lines of the authoritarian aggression by the dictators in Russia and China who are increasingly working together."

The flyby was followed in October by a joint patrol to the Arctic through the Bering Strait involving two Russian border-guard ships and two cutters of the Chinese coast guard, a force that has grown in strength and assertiveness.

Closing in on Taiwan

The two powers made another joint display in December at a sensitive Asian hot spot. As China’s navy was massing for one of its largest shows of force around Taiwan in years, four Russian warships sailed past the self-ruled island. Three Russian corvettes took part—vessels designed to operate in shallow and coastal waters.

The corvettes, accompanied by a Russian fuel-supply ship, communicated with Chinese warships as they approached in what appeared to be a coordinated drill, a Taiwanese security official said.

Russian and Chinese ships were also spotted at the time in the waters surrounding Japan and South Korea, according to Taiwanese officials. In all, nearly 100 Chinese warships and vessels—involving several thousand personnel—were spotted across the region, Taiwan said. China considers the island democracy to be part of its territory with which it must be united someday, by force if necessary.

Despite these drills, Russia and China don’t show many signs of advanced military cooperation or integration—and they don’t have to, said Dmitry Gorenburg, an expert on the Russian military at CNA, a think tank in Washington.

“If they were to get involved in a war with the U.S. in the Pacific, which is what they’re practicing for," he said, “it is much more likely they end up in separate sectors fighting separately with enough interaction and communication they don’t get in each other’s way."

China and Russia say their military exercises don’t target other countries. But they have come uncomfortably close to American allies.

Circling Japan

As Chinese and Russian ships carried out a series of joint exercises near Japan in September, a Russian patrol aircraft repeatedly entered Japanese airspace near Hokkaido, the northernmost of Japan’s main islands. Japan sent jet fighters that fired warning flares at the Russian plane.

The rising threat from China has pushed the U.S. to deepen its military cooperation with Japan. Trump, after meeting with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the White House this month, said the U.S. was “totally committed to the security of Japan."

The U.S. military maintains bases in Japan, as it does in South Korea, and collaborates with forces in Taiwan and the Philippines—security commitments over a broad geographical area that encompasses flashpoints from the Korean Peninsula to the South China Sea.

Increasing tempo

Working together at an increasing tempo, Russia and China have now conducted more than 100 joint exercises since 2003, according to a database maintained by the Center for Strategic and International Studies’ China Power Project.

The geographical range of the cooperation has expanded, sending a message of broader reach and widening the range of potential conflict.

The October passage through the Bering Strait was the Chinese coast guard’s first joint patrol with Russia in Arctic waters. The U.S. Coast Guard, which monitored the ships by air, said it was the farthest north a Chinese cutter had been spotted. Russia and China are working together to dominate Arctic trade routes and expand their presence in the region.

China has also been broadening its maritime reach on its own. Three Chinese ships said Friday they would conduct live-fire exercises in waters between Australia and New Zealand, in drills that New Zealand Defense Minister Judith Collins said were the Chinese navy’s “most significant and sophisticated we have seen this far south."

China and Russia conducted their first joint exercise in the South China Sea in September 2016, just two months after an international tribunal ruled in favor of the Philippines against China’s claims over the disputed waters. Those drills were held more than 600 miles from the Philippines, off the southern Chinese city of Zhanjiang.

The partners have since made clear they would no longer keep at a distance.

In July, a patrol by Chinese and Russian naval ships sailed through the Balintang Channel, which separates two small Philippine archipelagoes.

Weeks earlier, Chinese and Philippines vessels had clashed near the Second Thomas Shoal, an escalation in China’s use of forceful tactics and intimidation in the South China Sea.

The U.S. has committed to help defend Philippine forces in the South China Sea, and the clashes there raise the potential of a conflict between China and the U.S. Naval and air force units from the U.S. and the Philippines regularly conduct joint exercises in the area.

Support for Moscow

For Russia, the collaboration with China has allowed Moscow to show it has international support at times when it is being censured by the West.

China joined Russian drills in the Mediterranean Sea in 2015 as Moscow was facing international condemnation following its annexation of Crimea. In the lead-up to Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russia and China enjoyed a partnership that spanned diplomatic, economic, investment and military ties.

Moscow in turn has appeared to defer to China’s own territorial claims.

Five months after Moscow began the invasion, Chinese and Russian warships sailed in quick succession near the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. China claims the islands as its own and calls them the Diaoyu, sending ships there on almost daily patrols.

Ten Russian and Chinese warships had jointly sailed around three of Japan’s main islands for the first time in 2021, traveling through international waters during a four-day patrol that was closely monitored by Japanese security forces.

Analysts described the partial circumnavigation of Japan as a warning to Tokyo, with which Russia also has territorial disputes.

“It was all legal, they used international straits—but nonetheless it was symbolically significant," said Gorenburg, the Russian military expert.

With Trump’s return to the White House, U.S. security commitments are being stress-tested. Trump this week began a reversal of U.S. policy toward Russia with regard to Ukraine—which like Taiwan has relied on U.S. support to fend off the territorial claims of its larger neighbor.

On Taiwan, Trump hasn’t declared any change to Washington’s policy of ambiguity.

The U.S. president, however, has demanded that allies spend more on their own defense, adding to concerns across Asia about how to confront threats from China—and, possibly, Russia as well.